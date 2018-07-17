By Trend

The production of cars in Kazakhstan has doubled in the first half of this year, the press service of the Association of Kazakhstan’s Automotive Business (Aqaba) reported July 17.

According to the data, 14,660 vehicles of all types were produced in Kazakhstan in the six months of 2018.

Some 13,725 cars (+76.4 percent), 486 trucks (-0.2 percent), 153 buses (-51,1 percent), 210 trailers and semi-trailers (+60.3 percent) and 86 units of other specialized equipment (+60.3 percent) have been manufactured by efforts of six Kazakh production sites.

The cost of the cars produced in June is estimated at 16.74 million tenge, which is 10.4 percent less than in May 2018 (18.68 million tenge), the message says.

However, the total result of the six months of this year exceeds the same result of last year by 36.8 percent (88.26 million tenge against 64.50 million tenge).

Kostanay "Saryarkaavtoprom" LLP automobile factory has shown the highest growth in production, which is 123 percent more than the results of last year (5,297 cars, trucks and buses have been manufactured in this factory for six months).

Some 8,573 cars have been assembled at "Asia Auto" car assembly factory in Ust-Kamenogorsk city (+51.7 percent).

"KAMAZ Engineering" JSC in Kokshetau city has manufactured 280 trucks, Hyundai Trans Auto LLP truck and bus assembly factory in Almaty city has manufactured 94 vehicles, Semipalatinsk automobile assembly factory (SemAZ) and Daewoo Bus Kazakhstan LLP functioning in Semipalatinsk city have finished the first half of the current year with the results of 89 and 67 manufactured vehicles respectively.

