By Trend

The members of the government of Uzbekistan met with the delegation of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) headed by the Director-General William L. Swing in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

During the conversation, the sides discussed promising areas of development of cooperation between Uzbekistan and IOM, the press service of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said in a message.

"The IOM delegation was informed that Uzbekistan is considering the possibility of participating in the work of the organization as a full member. In this context, the sides confirmed mutual interest in strengthening and expanding relations," according to the message.

Currently, Uzbekistan is not a member of IOM, whose mission is to contribute to the solution of migration regulation issues and development of international cooperation in this field.

The program of the IOM delegation's visit to Uzbekistan also includes meetings in the Security Council under the president of Uzbekistan, the members of the government, the Interior Ministry, and the Prosecutor General's Office.

---

