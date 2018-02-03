By Trend

During a government session, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov drew attention to numerous power outages in January, local newspaper Neutral Turkmenistan reports.

The head of state entrusted vice-premier Dadebay Amangeldiyev with comprehensive inspections at all power plants of the country.

Numerous orders concerning preparation of energy services for the winter season had been given at the previous government sessions, the president said.

President Berdimuhamedov seriously reprimanded vice-premier Amangeldiyev for improper performance of duties and loosening control over supervised ministries and agencies, with a final warning for the soonest correction of faults.

Total electricity output in Turkmenistan is to be increased to 33 billion kWh until 2024, which is 27.2 percent higher than plans for 2018, Turkmen Ministry of Energy announced earlier.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz