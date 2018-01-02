By Trend

The protocol on introduction of amendments and additions to the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic on international road traffic dated Sept. 4, 1996, entered into force on Dec.30, 2017, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry reported on Jan.2.

The protocol on amendments and additions to the agreement was signed on October 6, 2017 in Tashkent.

The protocol was adopted with a view to deepening mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of transport communications by expanding the scope of application of the intergovernmental agreement.

Under the document, the parties provide and guarantee to each other a free transit regime across the territories of their states, as well as agree to create favorable conditions for carrying out transportation along the Tashkent-Andijan-Osh-Irkeshtam-Kashgar automobile route.

The new transport corridor Tashkent - Andijan (Uzbekistan) - Osh - Irkeshtam (Kyrgyzstan) - Kashgar (China) is the shortest automobile route from the Fergana Valley to China.

In late October, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and China successfully organized the first pilot caravan of nine cars that passed along this route.

Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan Shavkat Mirziyayev and Almazbek Atambayev agreed on the construction of the Tashkent-Andijan-Osh-Irkeshtam-Kashgar road during the talks in Bishkek in early September.

