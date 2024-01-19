Azernews.Az

Friday January 19 2024

Azerbaijan discloses revenue from crude oil export in previous year

19 January 2024 14:33 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan discloses revenue from crude oil export in previous year
Nigar Hasanova
Nigar Hasanova
Read more

In 2023, Azerbaijan's income from the export of crude oil and oil products decreased to more than 16 billion dollars, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more