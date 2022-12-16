Azerbaijan exports 29.8m tons of oil & 20.1bcm of gas in 11M2022
Azerbaijan has exported 24 million tons of oil in the first eleven months of 2022, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%