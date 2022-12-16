Azernews.Az

Friday December 16 2022

Azerbaijan exports 29.8m tons of oil & 20.1bcm of gas in 11M2022

16 December 2022 11:04 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan exports 29.8m tons of oil & 20.1bcm of gas in 11M2022
Ayya Lmahamad
Ayya Lmahamad
Read more

Azerbaijan has exported 24 million tons of oil in the first eleven months of 2022, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more