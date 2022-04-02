By Trend

Azerbaijani oil prices have dropped this week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $114.04 per barrel, having declined by $8.28 (6.76 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $117.28 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $110.58.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $112.88 per barrel last week, down by $8.32 (6.86 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $124.5 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $118.09.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk totaled $76.9 per barrel this week, which was $8.56 (10 percent) less than in the previous weeks.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $80.34 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $73.17.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated made up $112.68 per barrel this week, thus decreasing by $10.54 (8.55 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $117.56 per barrel, while the minimum price - $107.43.

Oil grade/date Mar. 28, 2022 Mar. 29, 2022 Mar. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Apr. 1, 2022 Average price Azeri LT CIF $117.28 $112.88 $117.15 $112.33 $110.58 $114.04 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $116.22 $111.76 $116.01 $111.11 $109.29 $112.88 Urals (EX NOVO) $80.34 $75.95 $79.99 $75.02 $73.17 $76.90 Brent Dated $117.56 $112.37 $115.94 $110.09 $107.43 $112.68

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz