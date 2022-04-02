By Trend
Azerbaijani oil prices have dropped this week, Trend reports.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $114.04 per barrel, having declined by $8.28 (6.76 percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $117.28 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $110.58.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $112.88 per barrel last week, down by $8.32 (6.86 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $124.5 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $118.09.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk totaled $76.9 per barrel this week, which was $8.56 (10 percent) less than in the previous weeks.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $80.34 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $73.17.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated made up $112.68 per barrel this week, thus decreasing by $10.54 (8.55 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $117.56 per barrel, while the minimum price - $107.43.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Mar. 28, 2022
|
Mar. 29, 2022
|
Mar. 30, 2022
|
Mar. 31, 2022
|
Apr. 1, 2022
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$117.28
|
$112.88
|
$117.15
|
$112.33
|
$110.58
|
$114.04
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$116.22
|
$111.76
|
$116.01
|
$111.11
|
$109.29
|
$112.88
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$80.34
|
$75.95
|
$79.99
|
$75.02
|
$73.17
|
$76.90
|
Brent Dated
|
$117.56
|
$112.37
|
$115.94
|
$110.09
|
$107.43
|
$112.68
--
