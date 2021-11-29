By Trend

Azerbaijani oil prices decreased last week, Trend reports on Nov. 29.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $81.06 per barrel, having decreased by $1.56 (1.88 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $83.77 per barrel, while the minimum - $73.91 last week.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $80.33 per barrel last week, down by $4.12 (4.87 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $83.03 per barrel, while the minimum - $73.22.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $80.44 per barrel last week, which is $3.85 (4.78 percent) less compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $79.33 per barrel, while the minimum - $69.45.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated amounted to $80.52 per barrel last week, thus decreasing by $1.97 (1.93 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $83.13 per barrel, while the minimum - $73.27.

Oil grade/date Nov. 22, 2021 Nov. 23, 2021 Nov. 24, 2021 Nov. 25, 2021 Nov. 26, 2021 Average price Azeri LT CIF $81.57 $83.27 $83.77 $82.82 $73.91 $81.06 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $80.80 $82.53 $83.03 $82.08 $73.22 $80.33 Urals (EX NOVO) $77.06 $78.80 $79.33 $78.33 $69.45 $76.59 Brent Dated $81.11 $82.83 $83.13 $82.26 $73.27 $80.52

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Nov. 29)

