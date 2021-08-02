By Trend

Azerbaijani oil prices notably grew last week, Trend reports.

So, the average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $74.84 per barrel, having risen by $3.3 (4.6 percent) compared to the previous price.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $75.86 per barrel, while the minimum - $74.16.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $74.19 per barrel last week, up by $3.31 (4.7 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $75.22 per barrel, while the minimum - $73.5.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $71.09 per barrel, higher by $3.18 (4.7 percent) compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $72.06 per barrel, while the minimum - $70.47.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $75.24 per barrel, which is $3.43 (4.8 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $76.31 per barrel, while the minimum - $74.66.

Oil grade/date July 26, 2021 July 27, 2021 July 28, 2021 July 29, 2021 July 30, 2021 Average price Azeri LT CIF $74.16 $74.38 $74.43 $75.36 $75.86 $74.84 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $73.5 $73.73 $73.79 $74.71 $75.22 $74.19 Urals (EX NOVO) $70.47 $70.64 $70.67 $71.6 $72.06 $71.09 Brent Dated $74.66 $74.79 $74.83 $75.63 $76.31 $75.24

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz