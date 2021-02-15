By Trend
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $62.02 per barrel last week (from Feb. 8 through Feb. 12), which is growth by $3.11 (5.3 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $62.77 per barrel, while the minimum - $61.11.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $61.4 per barrel last week, up to $3.13 (5.4 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $62.14 per barrel, while the minimum - $60.49.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $59.06 per barrel, showing an increase of $2.38 (4.2 percent) compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $59.55 per barrel, while the minimum - $58.31.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $61.02 per barrel, which is $2.87 (4.9 percent) more compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $62.05 per barrel, while the minimum - $59.91.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Feb. 8, 2021
|
Feb. 9, 2021
|
Feb. 10, 2021
|
Feb. 11, 2021
|
Feb. 12, 2021
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$61.11
|
$61.69
|
$62.3
|
$62.24
|
$62.77
|
$62.02
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$60.49
|
$61.07
|
$61.69
|
$61.63
|
$62.14
|
$61.4
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$58.31
|
$58.75
|
$59.38
|
$59.29
|
$59.55
|
$59.06
|
Brent Dated
|
$59.91
|
$60.6
|
$61.24
|
$61.32
|
$62.05
|
$61.02
