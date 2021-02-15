By Trend

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $62.02 per barrel last week (from Feb. 8 through Feb. 12), which is growth by $3.11 (5.3 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $62.77 per barrel, while the minimum - $61.11.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $61.4 per barrel last week, up to $3.13 (5.4 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $62.14 per barrel, while the minimum - $60.49.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $59.06 per barrel, showing an increase of $2.38 (4.2 percent) compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $59.55 per barrel, while the minimum - $58.31.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $61.02 per barrel, which is $2.87 (4.9 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $62.05 per barrel, while the minimum - $59.91.

Oil grade/date Feb. 8, 2021 Feb. 9, 2021 Feb. 10, 2021 Feb. 11, 2021 Feb. 12, 2021 Average price Azeri LT CIF $61.11 $61.69 $62.3 $62.24 $62.77 $62.02 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $60.49 $61.07 $61.69 $61.63 $62.14 $61.4 Urals (EX NOVO) $58.31 $58.75 $59.38 $59.29 $59.55 $59.06 Brent Dated $59.91 $60.6 $61.24 $61.32 $62.05 $61.02

---

