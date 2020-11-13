By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s victory in Karabakh war and Armenia’s military capitulation, resulting in the liberation of all territories from occupation will ensure the security and reliability of the regional and global energy projects, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on November 12.

Addressing the 22nd Ministerial Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, the minister touched upon threats posed by Armenian to Europe’s energy projects.

He underlined that Armenia bombed the points located precisely over the energy corridors from Azerbaijan to Europe.

Shahbazov emphasized that Armenia made attempts to hit the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, the South Caucasus pipeline, the Western Export pipeline, the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline, which is an important energy link between Azerbaijan and Russia, and the largest thermal and hydroelectric power plants in Azerbaijan. In addition, he noted that high-ranking Armenian officials have also declared their intention to destroy Sangachal oil and gas terminal.

Moreover, the minister noted that all these acts of destructive intent and purposeful vandalism have shown that stability in the global energy and gas market requires conflict free geopolitical environment.

“Military capitulation of Armenia resulting in the liberation of our territories from occupation will also ensure the security and reliability of our regional and global energy projects,” the minister stated.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27.

On October 4, Armenia launched missile attack on Mingachevir city that houses a hydroelectric power station. On October 6, Armenia fired a forbidden cluster missile at Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline, leading to a dangerous situation around the South Caucasus Pipeline and Western Export Pipeline. The bomb landed 10 meters away from the pipeline. Over 300 cluster bomblets ejected around as a result of the attack. Additionally, Armenia targeted Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline and Oghuz- Gabala-Baku water pipeline.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 9 by the Azerbaijan, Russian and Armenian leaders. The peace agreement became effective on November 10 and envisages deoccupation of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions by December 1 as well as the return of Azerbaijani IDPs to Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh and the seven adjacent regions under the control of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

