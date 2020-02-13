By Trend

The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic SOCAR has implemented social projects in Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit city, Deputy Head of the Public Relations and Events Department at SOCAR Ibrahim Ahmadov said, Trend reports on Feb. 13 from the SOCAR press tour in Sumgayit city.

“After Azerikimya production union was included in the SOCAR’s structure, the company implemented a number of socially important projects for residents of Sumgayit city,” deputy head of the department said.

“The Kimyachi Polyclinic and the Emergency Medical Center, were created and provided with modern medical equipment through SOCAR’s support,” the deputy head of the department said. “Gul kindergarten #17 was repaired in 2019."

"Furthermore, and a big sports complex was set up for the Sumgayit Professional Football Club. The building of the judo sports and training center and the Kimyachi Palace of Culture were also overhauled with SOCAR’s support,” Ahmadov said.

"Employees of Azerikimya production union repaired the streets and buildings in microdistricts of the city, a number of schools and gardens, changed the roofs of some gyms, libraries, painted house facades and planted thousands of trees, thus, having created exemplary microdistricts," Ahmadov said.

The reconstruction of the Nizami cinema and provision it with modern equipment were SOCAR’s biggest contribution to commemoration of the 70th anniversary of Sumgayit city in 2019, the deputy head of the department added.

“The project, which aroused great interest of the city residents, was implemented within seven months,” he said. “The cinema, which was commissioned on November 21, 2019, with the participation of the Azerbaijani president, has already become a favorite recreation center for residents, especially youth.”

