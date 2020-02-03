Rasana Gasimova

In January 2020, Azerbaijan transported 23 million 213,895 barrels of oil via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline to Ceyhan oil terminal in Turkey from where it was sent to world markets.

A source within BOTAS International Limited Company, which operates the Turkish section of Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, said that since the beginning of 2020, 31 tankers have been shipped from the terminal, while 4,412 tankers have been shipped since the commissioning of the terminal.

Earlier, it was noted that 233.1 million barrels of Azerbaijani oil were delivered to international oil markets via the BTC pipeline from the Ceyhan terminal.

Overall, some 3 billion 383 million 462,118 barrels of oil were shipped from the Ceyhan terminal since the commissioning of the BTC oil pipeline in 2005.

Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, which is considered to be the main artery of energy export in the region, has played an important role in the extraction of the Caspian Sea's rich energy resources and bringing them to the world markets.

Presently, the BTC pipeline mainly transports the ACG oil and Shah Deniz condensate from Azerbaijan. In addition, other crude oil and condensate volumes, including Turkmen, Russian and Kazakh oil are transported via the pipeline.

The length of the pipeline is 1,768 km, 443 km runs through Azerbaijan, 249 km - through Georgia and 1,076 km - through Turkey. Daily transport capacity of the pipeline is 1.2 million barrels.

The crude oil delivery to the first tanker at the Ceyhan terminal took place in the summer of 2006. From that time until the end of 2018, BTC transported more than 417 million tons (about 3.12 billion barrels) of crude oil and was loaded into the world market by loading 4,085 tankers at the port of Ceyhan.

BTC Co. shareholders are BP (30.1 percent); SOCAR (25 percent); Chevron (8.9 percent); Equinor (8.71 percent); TPAO (6.53 percent); ENI (5 percent); Total (5 percent), ITOCHU (3.4 percent); INPEX (2.5 percent), Exon Mobile (2.5 percent), ONGC (2.36 percent).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz