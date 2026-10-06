Georgia deports 107 foreign nationals as annual total nears 3,300

6 October 2026 13:26 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Georgia has deported 107 foreign nationals in recent days as the country continues to step up enforcement of its migration laws, according to the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The ministry said officers from its Migration Department carried out the deportations in coordination with other relevant units.

Those removed from Georgia included citizens of Jordan, India, Egypt, Lebanon, Algeria, the Philippines, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Türkiye, Russia, China, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Iraq, Kenya, Nepal, Nigeria and Thailand, as well as nationals of other countries.

Under Georgian legislation, the deported individuals have also been prohibited from re-entering the country.

The latest operation brings the number of foreign nationals deported by Georgia's Migration Department since the beginning of 2026 to approximately 3,300.

The figure reflects a rapid pace of removals in recent weeks. On September 30 alone, the Interior Ministry announced that another 84 foreign nationals had been deported, including citizens of Azerbaijan, India, Egypt, Türkiye, Russia, Turkmenistan, Thailand, Lebanon, Uzbekistan and several other countries.