Azerbaijan awards Vladimir Fekete "Dostlug" Order - decree
Vladimir Fekete was awarded the "Dostlug" Order, Azernews reports.
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
According to the decree, Fekete was awarded the "Dostlug" Order for his services in strengthening friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See.
Bishop Vladimír Fekete is a Slovak-born Roman Catholic prelate who served as the Apostolic Prefect of the Apostolic Prefecture of Azerbaijan (from 5 November 2009 until 4 August 2011).
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!