Azerbaijan awards Vladimir Fekete "Dostlug" Order - decree

11 August 2025

Bishop Vladimír Fekete is a Slovak-born Roman Catholic prelate who served as the Apostolic Prefect of the Apostolic Prefecture of Azerbaijan (from 5 November 2009 until 4 August 2011).

According to the decree, Fekete was awarded the "Dostlug" Order for his services in strengthening friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See.

