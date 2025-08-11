Police seize over 23 kilograms of narcotics in nationwide operations

11 August 2025 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies have intensified their fight against drug-related crimes, leading to significant seizures over the past two days, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), police units conducted a series of targeted operational measures on August 9 and 10, resulting in the discovery and confiscation of 23.1 kilograms of narcotics.

In addition to the drugs seized, officers uncovered and uprooted 156 cultivated hemp bushes. In a separate operation, 511 wild hemp bushes—together weighing 472 kilograms—were located and destroyed, preventing their potential use in the illegal drug trade.

The MIA emphasized that these operations are part of a broader nationwide campaign to curb narcotics trafficking, cultivation, and distribution. Officials reiterated that decisive and coordinated actions will continue, aiming to dismantle drug networks and eliminate sources of illegal substances across the country.

Such enforcement measures are also coupled with ongoing public awareness campaigns, particularly targeting youth, to reduce demand and prevent drug abuse in communities.