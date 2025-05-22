“Great Return” brings more families back to Khocali and Ballija

22 May 2025 16:38 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The process of resettling families to the territories liberated from occupation continues as part of the “Great Return” initiative, following the directive of President Ilham Aliyev. Families relocated to the city of Khojali and the village of Ballija in the Khojali district were previously living in temporary accommodations—mainly dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings—across various regions of the country.

According to Trend, in the latest phase of the resettlement program, one family of five has returned to Khojali city, while eight families, comprising 29 people, have been relocated to Ballija village.

The returning residents expressed heartfelt gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support provided throughout the relocation process.

They also extended their thanks to the valiant Azerbaijani Armed Forces, particularly the heroic soldiers and officers who liberated the land. They prayed for the souls of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the fight for Garabagh.

It is worth noting that over 40,000 people currently live in Garabagh and East Zangazur. This population includes both returnees and professionals involved in reconstruction and development projects, as well as public servants stationed in local branches of government institutions. Many also work in newly restored sectors such as healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy.