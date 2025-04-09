Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva meet with participants of "Young Beekeeper" project in Gabala [PHOTOS]

9 April 2025 18:03 (UTC+04:00)

On April 8, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, and Arzu Aliyeva, head of the Baku Media Center, visited the homes of two participants of the "Young Beekeeper" project in Gabala.

According to information provided to Azernews by the IDEA Public Union, during the meeting, Leyla Aliyeva had a warm conversation with the young beekeeper families, inquired about their activities, and listened to their impressions regarding their first experiences and productivity in beekeeping.

In turn, project participants Zalika Mammadova and Rafiqa Maxsudova, as well as their family members, expressed their gratitude to Leyla Aliyeva for the attention and support shown, and gifted her natural honey that they had extracted, packaged in the project's special packaging.

It should be noted that since 2021, as part of the "Young Beekeeper" project, initiated by the IDEA Public Union and implemented in partnership with the Youth Foundation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Employment Agency, and ABAD public legal entity, over 60 young families from different regions of the country have received support in creating beekeeping farms.

The project aims to contribute to biodiversity conservation, promote the spread of beekeeping as an eco-entrepreneurship type, support natural honey production, and improve the material well-being of young families. As part of the project, selected young participants received one-month training with the participation of professional specialists. Upon completion of the training, the young people were fully equipped with the necessary bee families and hives, beekeeper clothing, honey extraction equipment, and other supplies, and were provided with the necessary conditions for efficient operations.

Young beekeepers will also receive support in product certification, branding, design, and sales organization. These steps will help young beekeepers bring their products to a wider customer base and organize sales efficiently, enabling them to reach a competitive stage in honey production in a market economy.