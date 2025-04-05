Relocation to Suqovushan village begins: 53 families to move [PHOTOS]

5 April 2025 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

A new convoy has been dispatched to relocate families to the Suqovushan village in Aghdara district. In this phase, 53 families—totaling 174 people—will be moved to the village.

In line with President Ilham Aliyev's directive, the Great Return to the areas liberated from occupation continues. The families moving to the rebuilt Suqovushan village in Aghdara district are those who were temporarily housed in places like dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings in various parts of the Republic.

The returning residents expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, as they are surrounded by comprehensive state support. They also thanked the brave Azerbaijani Army for liberating their lands, and sent their respects to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in this struggle.

It is important to note that currently, in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, about 40,000 people live in the region. This includes former internally displaced persons who have been resettled, as well as those working on projects in the area, employees of various state institutions, and workers in newly reactivated sectors such as healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy.