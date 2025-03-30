Azerbaijan's political parties required to meet March 31 deadline for submitting their financial reports
Azerbaijan's political parties must submit their annual financial reports for 2024 to the Central Electoral Commission by March 31, Azernews reports.
These reports must include an auditor's assessment and are due by April 1 each year.
If any political parties fail to submit their annual financial reports and corresponding auditor's reports by the deadline, the Central Election Commission is required to notify the Ministry of Justice by April 1.
During a commission meeting on March 18, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panakhov emphasized the importance of taking the necessary measures regarding this issue. There are currently 26 political parties recognized by the state in Azerbaijan.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!