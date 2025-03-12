President of North Macedonia visits Ateshgah Temple in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

12 March 2025 17:11 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of North Macedonia, Gordana Silyanovska-Davkova, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited the “Ateshgah Temple” State Historical and Architectural Reserve on March 12, Azernews reports.

The high-ranking guest was provided with detailed information about the history of this ancient monument. Located 30 kilometers from the center of Baku in the Surakhani district, the Ateshgah Temple is recognized worldwide as a site of historical and cultural significance. In ancient times, fire worshipers gathered in this area, believing in the mystical power of the eternal flame and worshiping the sacred fire.

It was noted that in the 15th-17th centuries, fire-worshiping Indians who traveled to Absheron with trade caravans visited Surakhani. Indian merchants later constructed new buildings on the site of the ancient temple, with the earliest recorded construction of the Ateshgah Temple dating back to 1713. By the 18th century, a chapel, cells, and a caravanserai were built around the temple, further enhancing its historical and architectural significance.

Additionally, since September 2012, with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, extensive landscaping work has been carried out around the temple, and auxiliary buildings have been constructed to improve the visitor experience.