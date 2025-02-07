Kazakhstan honors victims of Azerbaijan airlines plane crash [PHOTOS]

7 February 2025 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

On February 7, 2025, a memorial service was held in honor of those who tragically lost their lives in the plane crash involving an Azerbaijan Airlines aircraft in Aktau on December 25, 2024. The event was organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan and the Mangistau Regional Akimat, Azernews reports, citing Kazakhstan’s Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The event was attended by Nurdaulet Kilybay, the Akim (Governor) of Mangistau Region, Alim Bayel, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, Agalar Atamoglanov, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan, Ayhan Suleymanli, the Consul General of Azerbaijan in Aktau, family members of the Kazakh citizens who perished, representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora, officials from the rescue teams, and residents of Aktau. The event began with the recitation of verses from the Quran.

Nurdaulet Kilybay, the Akim of Mangistau Region, expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and stated that, following the instructions of Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, a government commission was established to address the aftermath of the tragedy, investigate its causes, and provide assistance to the victims. He emphasized that Kazakhstan’s relevant authorities, including the Mangistau Regional Akimat, took all necessary actions during the days following the tragedy. Kilybay also thanked the rescuers, medical staff, and all Kazakh citizens who remained compassionate and engaged throughout the crisis.

Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel, highlighted the strong alliance between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. He emphasized that both countries are key players in the Turkic world and vital links in the Eurasian transport and logistics system, located on the eastern and western shores of the Caspian Sea.

Bayel expressed gratitude for the initiative taken by Azerbaijani businessman Amil Yusifov to support the families of the crash victims. In his response, Yusifov shared that he had established a successful business in Kazakhstan and regarded helping the brotherly nation as a personal duty.

As part of the ceremony, Amil Yusifov presented keys to five two-bedroom apartments located in a new residential complex in Almaty to the families of the deceased. The apartments were fully furnished and equipped with household appliances. Additionally, Yusifov donated three new vehicles to the Mangistau Region Department of Emergency Situations, the Aktau City Hospital, and the Emergency and Urgent Medical Assistance Station.

The families of the deceased and representatives of the organizations that provided assistance to the victims expressed their gratitude to the Azerbaijani businessman. Nurdaulet Kilybay, on behalf of the public of Mangistau Region, thanked Yusifov and emphasized that the event was yet another symbol of the deep friendship between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.