Green spaces established to restore ecology in liberated Khojaly [PHOTOS]

21 January 2025 12:06 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

In the liberated Khojaly district, significant green spaces are being established as part of efforts to rebuild infrastructure and restore ecological balance.

According to Azernews, special attention is being paid to the reconstruction of green areas alongside extensive construction and restoration work in Khojaly city.

The Public Legal Entity "Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts" is planting trees such as Eldar pine, Eastern plane, Leyland cypress, Italian pine, birch, and olive, as well as various decorative shrubs and flowers, in accordance with the area's topography and ecological environment. These local and decorative tree species add beauty to the newly rebuilt city. Special care is being taken for the watering and maintenance of these green spaces, and the expansion of new green areas will continue.

It should be noted that during the occupation period, the green areas in Khojaly city, like in other settlements, were destroyed by Armenians.

To date, 52 families, comprising 204 people, have been relocated to Khojaly city. The resettlement process will continue in stages based on the "First State Program for the Great Return" to the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.