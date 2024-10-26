Another group of international travelers arrives in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

26 October 2024 13:40 (UTC+04:00)

A new group of 33 international travelers has begun its visit to Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur, Azernews reports.

The trip is organized by the "Piki Reels" club, led by the club's head, Iv Buvi.

The group includes travelers from 12 countries, including the USA, Australia, Belgium, the UK, Israel, Colombia, the Netherlands, and others. Their visit will last for three days.

The guests will first travel to Fuzuli, followed by visits to Khojavend and Shusha. The itinerary also includes trips to Khojaly and Agdam, and tomorrow they will head to Lachin and Kalbajar. On the final day, the travelers will visit Jabrail, Qubadli, and Zengilan.

This is the 12th trip organized by the "Piki Reels" club. During the visit, guests will learn about the restoration efforts taking place in Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur.

It is noteworthy that from 2020 to 2024, major international tourism clubs have visited Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur 11 times, with over 400 international travelers from more than 50 countries participating in these trips.

