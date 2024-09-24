First Phase of Azerbaijan's "Su-25" Aircraft modernization completed [PHOTOS]

24 September 2024 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The first phase of the project to modernize Azerbaijan's "Su-25" aircraft has been completed, said TÜSAŞ CEO Mehmet Demiroğlu in a statement to journalists, Azernews reports.

"As you know, we are working on a joint project with Azerbaijan to modernize the 'Su-25' aircraft. The first phase is now complete. Most of the modernization work will be done in Baku, but one aircraft will be sent to Ankara for this process. This project is important for both Azerbaijan's defense industry and ecosystem. In the next phase, we will bring HÜRKUŞ aircraft to Azerbaijan for training purposes. Azerbaijani military pilots will also undergo training in Ankara. These efforts are progressing successfully and will be completed in the coming months. Negotiations are ongoing for the delivery of fifth-generation 'Kaan' aircraft to Azerbaijan. We are planning to meet Azerbaijan's needs in this area. Since the project is still in its early stages, it's difficult to make concrete statements. The project is expected to continue until 2030."

