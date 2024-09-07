Knowledge Day celebrated together with children of martyrs in Azerbaijan's Absheron [PHOTOS]

7 September 2024 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

In the Absheron district, a meeting was held with the children of martyrs who have been admitted to higher education institutions for the 2024-2025 academic year and first graders, including high-achieving students, Azernews reports.

The meeting, held on the occasion of "Knowledge Day," took place at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Khirdalan city.

The participants first laid flowers at the bust of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and paid deep tribute to the memory of the Great Leader.

The State Anthem was sung at the event, and a minute of silence was observed to honor the memory of Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs.

Abdin Farzaliev, the head of the Absheron District Executive Authority, congratulated the successful students who passed the entrance exams this year and the children of martyrs starting school. He wished them success in their educational endeavors. He noted that following the liberation of our lands from enemy occupation due to the visionary leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and the heroism of our united people and army, education in an independent Azerbaijan has been implemented. Farzaliev emphasized the opening of the Karabakh University this year and the strong interest in this educational institution among students, and he mentioned that the quality of education is given great importance throughout the country, and the development of education is one of the state’s priority issues.

Following this, Ilham Abdullayeva, Director of the Absheron-Khizi Regional Education Department; Samir Hasanov, Director of "Zirve" Lyceum; Khayala Pashayeva, the wife of the martyr Elsevər Pashayev; and Shabnam Novruzova, a graduate of Khirdalan Secondary School No. 2 who scored the maximum 700 points in the entrance exams, spoke about the achievements in education in the district and congratulated the new students, wishing them success.

At the end of the event, gifts were presented to the children of martyrs who have entered school and to the high-achieving students.

It was also noted that 81 children of martyrs living in the Absheron district have been provided with school supplies.

