Azerbaijani, Kazakh military personnel to practice neutralizing illegal armed groups [PHOTOS]

21 August 2024

According to a joint plan signed between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, the opening ceremony of the "Altın Kıran - 2024" joint tactical-special training was held on August 20 in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

The event, attended by military personnel from the participating countries, featured the national anthems of the countries and the raising of national flags.

Speakers at the opening ceremony welcomed the guests and emphasized the significant importance of conducting such exercises for the planning of joint activities and the exchange of mutual experiences, wishing success to the training participants. At the end, there was a ceremonial parade of the military personnel participating in the international exercise in front of the podium.

The joint training, held at the "Koktal" training range in Jarkent, Almaty Region of Kazakhstan, will involve exercises on conducting reconnaissance operations in mountainous areas, detecting and neutralizing illegal armed groups. Azerbaijani military personnel will share their real combat experiences gained from the Homeland War and other successful operations with their Kazakh counterparts.

