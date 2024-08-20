Female demining team clears 3,203,997 square meters of land in Azerbaijan

20 August 2024 16:09 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova Read more

Since September 25 of last year, women’s mine clearance teams have been operational, and by August 15 of this year, a total of 3,203,997 square meters of land have been cleared, Azernews reports, citing Hafiz Safikhanov, Chairman of the "Azerbaijan Campaign Against Mines" Public Union, as he stated this at a press conference dedicated to the results of the project “Enhancing International Support for Mine Clearance in Azerbaijan”.

"As a result, 12 antipersonnel mines, 25 antitank mines, and 77 unexploded ordnance items have been discovered," he added.

He noted that women’s mine clearance teams are currently clearing a minefield in the village of Nəmirli in the Aghdam district and a battle area in the village of Güllücə. Additionally, technical investigations are being carried out in Güllücə. Over the past period this year, these teams have cleared 2,524,291 square meters of land and discovered 17 antitank mines and 6 unexploded ordnance items. The activities of the women’s mine clearance teams are supported by professional experts from the BAMF Community Mine Action Team, as well as APOPO’s mine detection dogs and rats. Additionally, when necessary, mine detection machines from ANAMA are also involved in the operations.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz