Toivo Klaar’s making biased statements is another blow to EU’s reputation: MFA

6 August 2024 00:37 (UTC+04:00)

“On the eve of leaving the office, an EU official’s such biased statements beyond its authority, first and foremost, is another blow to the reputation of the institution he represents,” said Deputy Spokesperson of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Vasif Aliyev in his response to the media inquiry regarding some claims related to Azerbaijan in the interview of Toivo Klaar, the former special representative of the European Union for the South Caucasus, Azernews reports.

“It is unacceptable for Toivo Klaar, the former special representative of the European Union for the South Caucasus, and the appointed ambassador of the European Union to Uzbekistan, to consider as a special case the issue of the return of Armenians voluntarily migrated from the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan to Armenia and other countries where they previously lived, and to condition the right of return of Azerbaijanis forcibly expelled from the territory of current Armenia. It is Armenia’s obligation to create appropriate conditions for the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to their native lands, and the international community must demand the fulfillment of this obligation.”

“Ambassador-appointed Toivo Klaar is well aware that despite repeated appeals by the Azerbaijani side for the Armenian residents to stay in their homes and to return back, Armenians have no intention to return to the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan. In this regard, the Azerbaijani side respects the intention of returning to Azerbaijan only of those persons of Armenian origin who respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country,” Vasif Aliyev added.

