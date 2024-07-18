Azerbaijani President meets with President of Finland Alexander Stubb in Oxford [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

18 July 2024 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Alexander Stubb, President of the Republic of Finland, at the latter’s request in Oxford, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the President of Finland fondly recalled his visit to the region as the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and his recent phone conversation with the President of Azerbaijan, highlighting the issues discussed during that call.

During the conversation, they exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Finland.

The Presidents touched on the issues related to the peace agenda between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The head of state reiterated the necessity for Armenia to make relevant constitutional amendments to advance the peace agenda and sign a peace agreement.

Energy security issues in Europe were also on the agenda during their meeting.

The President of Finland congratulated the head of state on hosting COP29, a large-scale event, in Azerbaijan. Alexander Stubb said that he would be happy to participate in this event and wished Azerbaijan success in its organization.

During the conversation, they expressed surprise that Armenia did not positively respond to the United Kingdom's proposal for a meeting between Armenia and Azerbaijan under the format of the Munich Security Conference, noting that it is not understandable.

