Azerbaijan announced its desire to become member of BRICS

11 July 2024 16:15 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

Azerbaijan wants to become a full member of BRICS, Azernews reports.

The Speaker of the VI convocation of the National Assembly, Sahiba Gafarova, said this during her speech at the plenary session of the X Parliamentary Forum of BRICS countries.

“Azerbaijan promotes dialogue, cooperation, and solidarity in its foreign policy. This applies to bilateral relations and activities within international platforms. Specifically, this pertains to cooperation with BRICS. Azerbaijan has already expressed its desire to join BRICS,” S. Gafarova stated.

According to her, the development of cooperation at the parliamentary level will help achieve this goal.

