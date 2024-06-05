President Ilham Aliyev makes phone call to President of United Arab Emirates

5 June 2024 18:54 (UTC+04:00)

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, made a phone call to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, on June 5, Azernews reports.

Touching upon the importance of laying the foundation for Neftchala, Bilasuvar solar power plants and Absheron-Garadagh wind power plant with the participation of the United Arab Emirates’ Masdar company on June 4, President Ilham Aliyev hailed the existing cooperation between the countries in this field.

During the telephone conversation, the presidents emphasized the dynamic development of the friendship, brotherhood and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates in all areas.

The sides praised the cooperation and exchange of experience between the UAE’s COP28 Presidency and Azerbaijan’s COP29 Presidency. President Ilham Aliyev invited Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Azerbaijan to participate in the COP29 Summit.

The head of state expressed his gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for its financial contribution towards addressing the mine problem faced by Azerbaijan, and for their intention to support the humanitarian-based construction projects in the Karabakh and East Zangezur region of Azerbaijan.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed that the relations between the two countries are characterized by friendship, brotherhood, and strategic partnership.

During the phone conversation, the heads of state exchanged views on the prospects for development of bilateral relations.

