ADA University's Business Management programs achieve ACBSP international accreditation

Both the Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) programs at ADA University are accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP), Azernews reports.

Thus, ADA University became the first Azerbaijani university to be awarded ACBSP accreditation.

Additionally, the business programs of ADA University have joined the list of the 1000 best programs in the world with this quality mark by obtaining ACBSP accreditation. This accreditation will be valid for a period of ten years starting from 2024.

This accreditation enhances the value of the university's faculty and students in the international educational environment and labor market.

Another advantage that accreditation provides to students is that graduates not only gain a competitive advantage more easily in the local and even foreign business environments, but they are also perceived by employers as international experts.

ACBSP international accreditation involves a multifaceted assessment based on seven different criteria, including leadership aspects, strategic planning, stakeholder relations, quality of academic programs, quality of teaching staff, and academic support services.

It should be noted that ADA University acquired the right to membership in ACBSP in 2019. However, the monitoring process for accreditation by ACBSP began in February of this year. For this purpose, the commission members of ACBSP visited our country and held intensive meetings with the management, administrative and pedagogical staff of ADA University, as well as students, graduates, and employers. After analyzing the monitoring results, the Accreditation Council confirmed that the business programs meet the international educational standards set by ACBSP.

For more than 30 years, ACBSP has been the first organization to promote excellence in the accreditation of global business programs and to offer specialized business accreditation for all levels of education, from undergraduate to doctoral.

