King of Sweden congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

27 May 2024 15:20 (UTC+04:00)

Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden, has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to convey to Your Excellency my sincere congratulations and my best wishes for your health and happiness, as well as for the prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,

Carl XVI Gustaf

King of Sweden"

---

