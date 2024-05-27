Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to Türkiye following fatal bus accident in Mersin

27 May 2024 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences in connection with the traffic accident that resulted in numerous casualties in Mersin city, Azernews reports via the ministry's X publication.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the accident on the Mersin highway, which resulted in the death and injury of many people. We express our condolences for the loss of life and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” the publication said.

To note, at least 10 people died and 30 received various injuries as a result of a collision that occurred on the Mersin-Adana highway on Sunday evening between a bus heading to Diyarbakir in the southeast of the country and a truck traveling in the opposite lane.

