Baku French High School discloses reason for suspension of activity

19 April 2024 17:36 (UTC+04:00)

The main reasons for the decision to suspend the activity of the Baku French High School are that the number of students of the Baku French High School Educational Complex (BFL) during its 10-year operation is significantly lower than the number envisaged in the action plan, difficulties related to maintenance costs, as well as the economic inefficiency of the activity.

It was reported that the Azerbaijan International Education Centre Public Union (IEC) made a decision to cancel the lyceum, which is its founder.

According to the information, the school intended for 320 students did not reach the target set by the founder during these years, it could not pass the barrier of 200 people (60%). This, in turn, seriously affected the school's profitability, and the founder had to cover additional expenses for the continuation of BFL's activities from his own budget every year.

"Considering the above, it was considered impossible by the founder to continue the activities of BFL in the current situation. Taking into account that the academic year at BFL will end on July 1, students will continue their studies until the end of the educational programme, and the decision on cancellation will be made only on July 1 and will enter into force as of the abovementioned date," the report said.

