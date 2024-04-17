Employability Week held at ADA University [PHOTOS]

17 April 2024 15:34 (UTC+04:00)

The opening ceremony of Employability Week 2024, organised by ADA University, has been held.

According to Azernews, the objective of Employability Week, which runs until April 25 and is co-sponsored by the International Bank of Azerbaijan (ABB) and the ADA University Foundation, is to familiarize students with job opportunities in the country's labor market.

Students were chosen to participate in this crucial event based on their academic achievements as well as the results of approximately 500 interviews organized by the ADA University Career Services department.

Students had the opportunity to participate in specialised training and seminars delivered by industry specialists based on their academic performance and interview ratings.

These workshops, led by seasoned professionals from 20 local and international organizations specializing in finance, banking, information technology, telecommunications, auditing, consulting, and other fields, will cover labor market demands and career growth techniques.

Partner organisations at the event include International Bank of Azerbaijan (ABB), Azerbaijan Airlines, Azercell, Azerconnect, Azercosmos, Azersun, Baker Tilly, Coca-Cola Company, Deloitte & Touche, State Examination Centre, State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), EKVITA, Ernst & Young, Innovation and Digital Development Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation of Azerbaijan, Kapital Bank, Nobel Energy, PASHA Bank, PASHA Life Insurance, PASHA Malls, and PMD GROUP.

Throughout the ten-day program, students will network with future employers and acquire hands-on experience within firms. Internship opportunities are a highlight of the week: five students will receive specialized professional development associated with their particular disciplines after being selected through a rigorous process offered by the employers.

On May 2, a career fair will be held where students can meet with representatives from over 100 companies, research job possibilities, and build networks with possible employers. This event is significant in defining the professional paths of many ADA University students.

