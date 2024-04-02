Mine explosion occurs in Azerbaijan's Tartar: 3 injured

2 April 2024 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

An explosion occurred in the territory of Chayli village in Tartar district, injuring 3 people.

Azernews reports that this information was stated in a joint statement by the Press Services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), the Prosecutor General's Office, and the Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

It is reported that Polad Ismayilov, born in 1969, Arzuman Tagizade, born in 1992, and Elmir Bagirov, born in 2006, were injured as a result of a mine explosion while grazing animals in the uncleared area beyond the former contact line.

An investigation is being conducted by the prosecutor's office in Tartar district regarding the incident.

The MIA, Prosecutor General's Office, and ANAMA urge citizens once again to adhere to safety rules, avoid entering unfamiliar areas, and pay close attention to all signs of danger.

