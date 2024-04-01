Over 200 Armenian surveillance cameras destroyed in anti-terror operation in 2023

1 April 2024 11:30 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

During the initial phase of the anti-terror operation carried out by the Azerbaijani Army in Garabagh in 2023, surveillance equipment previously identified in the trenches, firing positions, fortifications, and permanent deployment locations of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed as legitimate military targets, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

More than 200 optical-electronic and surveillance cameras belonging to the Armenian armed forces, strategically positioned along the 480-kilometer contact line with depths of 10-15 and 20-30 meters, were meticulously installed to monitor the movements of our units and civilian populations, as well as to conduct various types of provocative activities against them.

The high-precision weaponry in our army's arsenal was utilized to neutralize the optical-electronic and surveillance cameras belonging to the Armenian armed forces identified by our reconnaissance tools in the economic zone of Garabagh.

