Hikmat Hajiyev meets with Pakistan's ambassador to China in Beijing [PHOTOS]

18 March 2024 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

Assistant of the President of the Azerbaijan Republic, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev met with Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, the Ambassador of Pakistan to China in Beijing, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by Hajiyev on his official X account.

The post reads that Hikmet Hajiyev offered congratulations on the national day celebrations of Pakistan and reiterated stronger bonds of friendship and ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

Today, I met with the Ambassador Khalil Hashmi of Pakistan in China and offered congratulations on national day celebrations of Pakistan in Beijing and reiterated stronger bonds of friendship and ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/JL2a8Nk3q8 — Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) March 18, 2024

---

