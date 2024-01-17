Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss military cooperation [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

17 January 2024 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani Defence Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, met with the delegation led by Turkish Deputy National Defence Celal Sami Tüfekçi, who is on a working visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Defence Ministry.

Before the meeting, the Turkish delegation visited the graves of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, in the Alley of Honour, as well as the Alley of Shehids (Martyrs) and Turkish Martyrs' Cemetery. The guests laid wreaths and flowers and honoured their blessed memory.

Then, the Defence Ministry hosted the meeting with the Turkish delegation.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov welcomed the guests and expressed his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan.

The sides honoured the memory of the servicemen of both armies martyred during the military operations and prayed to Almighty Allah for the repose of their souls.

The Defence Minister noted that Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation is constantly developing in all fields, including the military. He emphasised that the strategic alliance between the two fraternal countries is based on friendship and brotherhood.

The Minister noted that the friendly relations of the heads of two states play an invaluable role in reaching a high level of Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation.

C.S. Tüfekçi expressed his satisfaction with the visit to Azerbaijan. He expressed the importance of further expansion of cooperation based on mutual trust, confidence, and support between the two countries.

The importance of joint projects in military provision was noted at the meeting attended by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Türkiye to Azerbaijan, Cahit Bağcı, and the leadership of the defence industry companies of the fraternal country. The meeting discussed further expansion of Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in military, military-technical, and other fields, including regional security issues.

---

