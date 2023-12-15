AZERNEWS releases another print issue
A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on December 15.
The new edition includes several interesting articles, such as
"President Aliyev: Azerbaijan looking to double gas export to Europe"; "Armenai confesses end of ‘Nagorno Karabakh’ myth"; "Indian GM wins Vugar Hashimov Memorial 2023";"Azerbaijan elected to host COP29" etc.
AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).
The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.