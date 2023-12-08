Baku Steel Company takes important step in centralising management [PHOTOS]

8 December 2023 13:06 (UTC+04:00)

Baku Steel Company (BSC), the largest steel company in the Caucasus region, has taken another important step in the centralised management and digitalization of all of the Company's processes, Azernews reports.

BSC has signed a Memorandum of cooperation with SAP SE, the world leader in this field. The document was signed by Kamal Ibragimov, Chief Director of Baku Steel Company CJSC, and Igor Kurkov, Chief Operating Officer of SAP SE for Central and Eastern Europe.

BSC has completed a project to rewrite and evaluate business processes for the entire group and as a next step plans to implement a comprehensive SAP S/4HANA system, the latest ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) system from SAP SE.

This system will fully cover the processes of finance, purchasing and procurement, production planning, sales, logistics, and human resource management.

The next-generation system uses in-memory computing to process large amounts of data and supports advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

It should be noted that SAP SE (formerly known as SAP), founded in 1972, has grown from a small "start-up" with 5 employees to a multinational corporation headquartered in Walldorf, Germany, with more than 105,000 employees. in 157 countries worldwide.

BSC plans to implement full digitalization by automating the collection and transfer of data in all production processes via an ERP system.

In this way, BSC's day-to-day development will contribute to the strengthening of Azerbaijan's economy by applying international best practices in the field of metallurgy.

