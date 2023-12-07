Fairy Castle in Zagatala transports visitors to fantastic realm [PHOTOS]

7 December 2023 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan boasts enchanting castles and palaces, and cities that transport visitors to a world of fairy-tales. Each corner and stone in this extraordinary destination holds a rich history.

One such hidden gem is Perigala, which translates to Fairy Castle. This archaeological treasure creates a sense of stepping into a fantasy realm.

The structure is built into the side of a cliff, standing 300 meters above the ground near Zagatala's Chardaghlar village.

Constructed during the reign of the Sasanian dynasty, most likely between the 4th and 5th century AD, Perigala is a limestone monument consisting of three rooms.

Unlike other towers, Perigala is a monument erected on a high rock. The site includes a forty-meter stairway reinforced with oak beams and also a covered walkway.

Located in a remote part of Azerbaijan, it requires much effort to access.

There are differing opinions among historians regarding the origins of Perigala.

Some believe it was built during the time of Timur, also known as Tamerlane.

Once upon the time a beautiful woman named Peri became the focus of a Mongol warlord who requested permission of her father that she join his harem. However, she had other plans.

Peri leaped from her castle and crashed onto the rocks below. The tale which bears some similarity to the story of Baku's Maiden Tower.

As you wander through the fortress, let your imagination soar and immerse yourself in the enchanting world of the Fairy Castle.

