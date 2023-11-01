Ombudsman holds educational events within framework of Children's Rights Month

1 November 2023 13:42 (UTC+04:00)

Within the framework of Children's Rights Month, the Western Regional Center of the Ombudsman organized legal and educational events in Ganja and Goygol, Azernews reports.

"Rights are for all of us" and "Let's say no to violence!" events were held in Ganja city mixed-type orphanage for preschool and school-age children of Ganja city executive authority and Ganja city integrated training boarding-type gymnasium. At the events, information was given about the activity of the Commissioner in the field of protection of children's rights, and the activity of the Ombudsman's 916 Call Center was brought to attention. Then child labor, bullying and other issues were discussed and students' questions were answered.

The next legal-educational event was organized jointly by the Western Regional Center of the Ombudsman and the Goygol District Executive Power at the Goygol Youth House on the topic "Right to information and the importance of protection from harmful information". The participants of the event were informed about the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On children's rights" and "On protection of children from harmful information", and the importance of protecting children from harmful information that negatively affects their physical or mental health was emphasized.

