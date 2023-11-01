Letter from Community made public as official document at UN

1 November 2023 13:11 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

The letter from the Western Azerbaijan Community to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights was made public as an official document of the highest organs of the organization, This was reported by the community, Azernews reports.

It should be reminded that on August 10, 2023, the community of Western Azerbaijan sent a letter to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Folker Türk with a detailed legal assessment of the massive violation of human rights as a result of ethnic cleansing in Armenia against Azerbaijanis and preventing them from returning to their homes.

This appeal was recently published as official documents of the UN Security Council and General Assembly, as well as official documents of the UN Security Council and General Assembly on the items on prevention of genocide, ethnic cleansing, crimes against humanity, and eradication of racism and xenophobia.

The Community recalled that the document obliges UN human rights institutions to conduct impartial and comprehensive investigations into the mentioned human rights violations, to assist Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to return to their homes in safety and dignity, as well as to punish those who carried out ethnic cleansing, destruction of cultural and historical heritage, and perpetrators of violence, and calls for efforts to bring to justice those who prevent the return of the expelled Azerbaijanis.

The circulation of the appeal as official documents of the highest UN bodies has strengthened the grounds for systematic consideration by UN bodies of the right to return Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia.

The Community will continue its international efforts to ensure the right to peaceful, safe, and dignified return in accordance with the Concept of Return.

