Three years have passed since liberation of Sugovushan from Armenian occupation

3 October 2023 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

Today marks three years since the liberation of Sugovushan and Talish villages of Azerbaijan's Tartar region from the occupation by Armenian armed forces, Azernews reports.

On 3 October 2020, the Azerbaijani army cleared both villages of Armenian occupants.

On that day, the tricolour State Flag of Azerbaijan was raised in Sugovushan and Talish.

In 1992, Aghdara district was abolished and its territory was divided between the neighbouring Agdam, Tartar and Kalbajar districts. The village with the ancient name Sugovushan, which was called Madagiz during the Soviet era, is one of the settlements included in the Tartar district.

Sugovushan was first liberated from occupation by the Azerbaijani army in 1991-1992. However, in April 1994 the village was again occupied by Armenia.

Sugovushan reservoir and "Sugovushan-1" hydroelectric power station are located on the territory of the village. After the occupation of Sugovushan, Armenians established military units here. Military unit No. 49971 was considered one of the best in the Armenian army in Garabagh. In addition, military unit No. 33651, which the Armenian army designated as the "6th Defence Region", also occupied positions in Sugovushan.

President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev announced the liberation of Sugovushan from Armenian occupation on 3 October 2020. The Supreme Commander-in-Chief then congratulated Major General Hikmet Hasanov, who at that time commanded the 1st Army Corps, on the liberation of Sugovushan from occupation.

