Defense Minister holds telephone conversation with Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces

13 September 2023 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

On September 13, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Lieutenant General Muhammad Hussein Bagheri, Azernews reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Lieutenant General Bagheri, in turn, emphasized that false information disseminated by some forces that Iran is allegedly collecting manpower and military equipment on the border with Azerbaijan, is conducting various exercises in order to undermine the friendly relations existing between our countries and good neighborliness, has no basis in reality.

During the telephone conversation, the parties had a detailed exchange of views on the situation in the region and security issues, prospects for the development of military cooperation between our countries were also discussed,” the department said in a statement.

