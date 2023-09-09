President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to King Mohammed VI of Morocco

9 September 2023 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has expressed condolences to King Mohammed VI of Morocco in connection with numerous human casualties and destructions as a result of a strong earthquake, Azernews reports.

Your Highness,

I was deeply saddened by the news of significant loss of life and destruction in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake in Morocco.

Due to this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deep condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died, and the brotherly people of Morocco, and wish the injured recovery.

May Allah rest their souls in peace!

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 9 September 2023

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz