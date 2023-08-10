Azerbaijani and Turkish Air forces among strongest in world

10 August 2023 18:07 (UTC+04:00)

Global Firepower, an organization that prepares analytical databases for the armed forces of countries, has published a list of countries with the strongest air forces in the world for 2023, Azernews reports with reference to these organizations, this rating includes the air forces of Azerbaijan and Turkiye.

Azerbaijan (148 military aircraft) ranked 57th in the list, while Turkiye (1065 military aircraft) ranked 9th. The air forces of Armenia and Georgia are located at 85 and 84 places, respectively.

The United States leads the list with 13,300 military aircraft, followed by Russia with 4,182 military aircraft, and China in third place with 3,166 military aircraft.

When determining the list of the strongest air forces in the world, factors such as the number of aircraft, the characteristics of the aircraft used, and the number of pilots and military personnel were taken into account.

